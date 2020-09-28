ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $252.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04639274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

