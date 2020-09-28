Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.
NASDAQ AAWW opened at $60.24 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $566,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,158. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 80,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,636,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
