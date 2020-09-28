Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $60.24 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $566,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,158. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 80,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,636,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

