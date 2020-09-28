Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Up 489.1% in September

Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 489.1% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,005.3 days.
Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Atlas Arteria Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.66.
About Atlas Arteria Group
