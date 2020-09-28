Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Up 489.1% in September

Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 489.1% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,005.3 days.

Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Atlas Arteria Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

About Atlas Arteria Group

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

