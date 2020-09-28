Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.