Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.89, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after acquiring an additional 484,589 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.