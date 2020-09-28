ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Buy at National Securities

National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. National Securities currently has $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $253,578 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 17.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

