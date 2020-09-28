Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS JTTRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. 9,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Auckland International Airport

