Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS JTTRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. 9,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.