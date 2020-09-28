Aventus Price Tops $0.30 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $25,096.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.71 or 0.04617236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

