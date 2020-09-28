AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 13,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,863. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,428,571 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.