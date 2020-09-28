Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.