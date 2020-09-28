Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) versus Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Critical Contrast

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cool alerts:

1.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cool and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool -128.30% -1,099.24% -151.25% Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84%

Risk & Volatility

Cool has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $24.18 million 0.24 -$27.27 million N/A N/A Avnet $17.63 billion 0.15 -$31.08 million $1.54 16.98

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet.

Summary

Avnet beats Cool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.