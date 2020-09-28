Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AXLA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $4.71 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

