Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.70.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,504 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.