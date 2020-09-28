AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Receives $38.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:AZEK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 2,610,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.