B. Riley Begins Coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ALT opened at $12.92 on Friday. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.