Baader Bank Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.77 ($80.90).

FRA:ZAL opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.38.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

