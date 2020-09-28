Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.49. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

