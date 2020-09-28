Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCSF. BCS cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9,014.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 9,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,872. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

