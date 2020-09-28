Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.49. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BCSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BCS lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.