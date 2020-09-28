Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.66.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 142.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 191,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 112,883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

