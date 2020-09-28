BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by 67.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BANF opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.50.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.