BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 85.0% in September

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

