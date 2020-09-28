Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,742,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 97.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 97,752 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

