Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
