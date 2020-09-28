Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.54 ($2.99).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

