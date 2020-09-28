Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -170.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,660 shares of company stock valued at $625,904. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.