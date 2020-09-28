Bank of America Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €174.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.19 ($191.99).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is €140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.