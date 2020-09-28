Bank of America Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.