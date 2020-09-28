Barclays Cuts Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $79.00

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price cut by Barclays from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regenxbio by 898.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,537,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

