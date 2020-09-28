BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVNRY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.63. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

