Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.21 ($77.89).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €59.06 ($69.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

