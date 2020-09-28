BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.
BBAR stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.
BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile
BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
