Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1,931.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.72 or 0.04657249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

