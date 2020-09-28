Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a positive rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.