Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 599,618 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.