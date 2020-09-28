Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $393,491.61

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $393,491.61 and $28,660.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 240,302,436 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

