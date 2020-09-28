Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.76 ($113.84).

ETR BEI opened at €92.22 ($108.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 1 year high of €109.20 ($128.47). The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of €96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €95.96.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

