Benchmark Boosts E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Price Target to $19.00

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSP has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

NYSE SSP opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.