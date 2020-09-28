Benchmark Trims Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Target Price to $17.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

