Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €143.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.00 ($167.06).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €136.20 ($160.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.88. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.