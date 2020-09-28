Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €331.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRT3. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €291.70 ($343.18).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of SRT3 opened at €344.00 ($404.71) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €340.45 and a 200 day moving average of €291.36. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.