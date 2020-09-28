Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Stratec alerts:

ETR:SBS opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.21. Stratec has a twelve month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a twelve month high of €128.80 ($151.53).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.