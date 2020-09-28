Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.75. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,300. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

