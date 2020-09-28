BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR stock remained flat at $$52.73 during trading hours on Monday. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

