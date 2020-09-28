Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Beyond Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in December 2008.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.