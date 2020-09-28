Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Beyond Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
