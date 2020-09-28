Bezant (BZNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.03 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $2.03 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

