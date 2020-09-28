B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

B&G Foods stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

