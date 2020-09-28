B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

NYSE:BGS opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

