B&G Foods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Shares of BGS opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

