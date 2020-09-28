BidaskClub Downgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.