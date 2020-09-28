BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.